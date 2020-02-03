No coronavirus case in Lagos – Commissioner

By Oluwafunke Ishola

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, has debunked the rumours making the round over a case of novel coronavirus in the state, saying that there is no suspected or confirmed case of the virus.

Abayomi gave the clarification in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.

He urged citizens to disregard the misinformation on social media as well as any other information about the virus that did not emanate from his ministry, the Federal Ministry of Health or the National Centre for Disease Control.

“I would like to reassure Lagosians that our vigilance levels are very high and we are putting more measures in place to safeguard the state.

“Through our strategic initiatives with federal authorities, we are putting higher levels of surveillance into effect at all international airports in Nigeria, including Lagos to ensure that we minimize the threat of entry of any case of coronavirus,” Abayomi said.

He advised all travelers…