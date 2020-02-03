Okada ban: FRSC cautions motorists against overloading

By Yemi Adeleye

The Zone RS2 Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) comprising Ogun and Lagos Stats has advised motorists against overloading following the ban and restriction of commercial motorcycle (Okada) and Tricycle (Keke) in Lagos.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, Mr Samuel Obayemi, gave this caution an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

Obayemi said officers of the corps would not close their eyes and watch motorists overloading their vehicles, especially commercial vehicles, for any reason.

According to him, overloading remains an offence and that commuters should not allow themselves to be overloaded in a vehicle no matter the pressure.

“Now that the state government has banned and restricted the use of Okada and tricycles in major highways in Lagos, a lot of motorists will now want to…