World Cancer Day: Oncologist says early diagnosis of cancer very important

By Franca Ofili

Dr Abdulrazzaq Oyesegun, an Oncologist and Clinical Consultant, Oncology, National Hospital, Abuja (NHA) has stressed the need for early diagnosis of cancer for successful treatment.

He told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that focusing on symptomatic patients and providing care at the earliest stage are highly essential in cancer treatment.

He made the remarks against the backdrop of the forthcoming Feb. 4 World Cancer Day which has “I Am and I Will” as theme for 2020.

The day is celebrated annually to raise awareness about cancer and to encourage prevention, detection and treatment.

The day is the one singular initiative under which the entire world can unite in the fight against the global cancer epidemic.

Cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells in the body, which develops when the body’s normal control mechanism stops working. Old cells do not die and…