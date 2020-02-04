2020: NiMet predicts flight delays, cancellations

By Gabriel Agbeja

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted flight delays and cancellations in year 2020 due to extreme weather conditions.

NiMet made this known in its 2020 Seasonal Rainfall Prediction (SRP) released in Abuja.

According to it, near-normal rainfall is predicted for 2020 over most parts of the country.

“Activities accompanied with onset and cessation of the rainy season such as squall lines, thunderstorms, wind shear, microburst, flash floods can flood the runways.

“Additionally, dust haze during the Harmattan season could result in poor visibility which also leads to disruption of flight operations.

“Therefore, aviation stakeholders should take precautionary measures especially during the onset and cessation of rainfall for smooth and safe operations,“ it said.

On health, according to the forecast, the year 2020 is projected to be a neutral year with normal to above normal rainfall.

It predicted that night and day temperatures from…