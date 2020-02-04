Beauty queen Imelda takes medical outreach to Churches, schools

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

The office of her majesty, Queen Imelda James, Miss Health beauty pageant Nigeria 2019/2020, on Sunday, organised free medical check up on non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes for no fewer than 350 persons.

James disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during free medical outreach at Matter Dei Catholic Church, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

She expressed passion to create awareness on health issues to prevent health related fatalities due to the lack of knowledge.

She also said that she intended to reach out to teenagers in secondary schools to educate them on the need to avoid premarital sex.

“I want to educate them on Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF); a subtype of female urogenital fistula (UGF), as many girls are not aware of the disease and what can lead to it,’’ she said.

VVF is an abnormal fistulous tract…