Buhari, NASS leadership agree to tackle security challenges 

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari and leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) on Monday in Abuja expressed serious concern over security challenges facing the country and agreed to do all they could to tackle the problems.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, confirmed this development to State House correspondents at the end of a closed door meeting between the president and the leadership of the NASS.

He said the meeting discussed all issues of security including the performances of the security agencies in addressing the menace of insurgency, banditry and kidnapping in the country.

He said: “ We met with Mr. President over the security issues in the country and other matters of governance. The recent security challenge this country is facing…