Chinese Embassy in Nigeria has not stopped issuing visa — Official

By Uche Bibilari

The Chinese Embassy in Nigeria said on Tuesday that it had not stopped the issuance of visas to Nigerians wishing to travel to China.

The Embassy’s Press Officer, Mr Sun Sai Xiong, made this clarification in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Sun added that the Embassy had also not suspended its operation as earlier reported.

He reiterated the Chinese government’s commitment to safeguarding the lives of Nigerians and other nationals living in that country in the face of the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the Asian country.

Briefing newsmen on the coronavirus situation in that country on Monday, the embassy had said that effective measures to contain the scourge had been adopted.

Mr Zhou Pingjian, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Nigeria, told newsmen that China had taken the most comprehensive, rigorous containment and mitigation measures beyond the requirements of International…