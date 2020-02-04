Domestic help docked for stealing priest’s phones, dollars

By Glory Abuh-Adejoh

The police on Tuesday arraigned a domestic help, Pascal Uchechukwu, in a Magistrates’ Court in Life Camp, Abuja, for alledgely stealing a priest’s phones and dollars.

Uchechukwu, of no fixed address is standing trial on a two-count charge of house breaking and theft.

The Prosecution counsel, Peter Ejike, told the court that one Rev. Father, Emmanuel Ameh of Spiritan Provincialate Catholic Church, Katampe, Abuja reported the matter at the Gwarinpa Police Station on Dec. 24.

Ejike alleged that on the same date during mass at the church, the defendant who usually cleaned the Reverend Father’s house criminally trespassed and broke into his house through the ceiling.

The prosecutor in addition said the defendant then proceeded into the priest’s bedroom and stole two mobile phones, a Samsung Galaxy A20 valued at N55,000, an Infinix S series valued at N35,000.

He said Uchechukwu also took a cash sum of N12,000, 200 dollars and…