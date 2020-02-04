Drama at Yola High Court as kidnapper accuses colleagues of perjury

By Yakubu Uba

A mild drama ensued on Monday at a Yola High Court when a kidnap suspect that pleaded guilty insisted that the remaining seven that pleaded not guilty were lying on oath.

The suspects were being arraigned in the court presided over by Justice Nathan Musa.

Rufai Ahmadu who, along with Mohammed Abdullahi, pleaded guilty to kidnapping charges read to him could not bear the “not guilty” responses from his other colleagues and demanded them “to stop lying on oath “.

“You people should stop lying; we are all involved in this,” Ahmadu insisted in Hausa language.

Other suspects arraigned with Ahmadu were: Yusuf Abubakar, Yahaya Sani, Umar Jalo, Abdullahi Ibrahim, Ishaku Umar, Muhammed Adamu and Bala Sani.

The suspects were arrested and brought to court by the Directorate of State Services (DSS) on six-count charge of kidnapping and cattle rustling.

They were accused of kidnapping one Alhaji Waziri Ibrahim from his house at Shagari Quarters in…