FG directs stock taking of agricultural assets across Nigeria

By Cecilia Ijuo

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has directed all state and zonal coordinators to commence documentation of agricultural assets across the country.

Nanono gave the directive at a meeting on monitoring and evaluation of 2019 projects on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister, who noted that there were several agricultural assets, ranging from lands and buildings, lamented that many of them were unutilised and unaccounted for.

“We have enormous unutilised assets. They are so many that we do not even know where they are. We have land; we have buildings everywhere in this country.

“All zonal coordinators, please document our assets across the country. It is very important to know where they are and we want to know the status of these assets. Leaving them like that is a misnomer,” he said.

Nanono urged stakeholders at the meeting to come up with a strategic paper that would enable the ministry to properly…