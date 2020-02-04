FG launches new visa policy to boost economy

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Government on Tuesday in Abuja launched a New Visa Policy (NVP) to boost the nation’s economy and allow travellers to visit Nigeria without visas and only commence the process of obtaining visa upon arrival into the country.

The Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday James, who disclosed this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said the new visa policy broadened the scope of visa obtainment in Nigeria from the hitherto six categories to 79.

He said that the enhanced visa policy by Nigeria, one of Africa’s key economies, comes on the back of the signing of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

He added that it was a treaty seeking to establish a continent wide, marketplace with increased trade and freer movement among its major economic powers.

“The objective of the reforms that have birthed NVP 2020 is to strengthen Nigeria’s position as a key economy in Africa by attracting more Foreign Direct…