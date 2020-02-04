Fiscal Responsibility Act: Commission decries low compliance by MDA’s

By Jacinta Nwachukwu

The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) has expressed displeasure over the low compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) by revenue generating agencies.

Mr Victor Muruako, Acting Chairman of the Commission expressed the dissatisfaction in the 2018 Annual Report and Audited Accounts of the commission and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Muruako said that the commission had in previous years sent out requests and reminders to Ministries Departments and Agencies that generate internal revenue to submit revenue returns on a quarterly basis.

He explained that such submissions would enable the commission to assess their level of compliance with the provisions of the FRA, 2007.

“But available data from the revenue returns in the previous years revealed that Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been defaulting in the remittance of the internally generated revenue to the…