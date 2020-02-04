Man jailed 10 years for raping master’s daughter in Kogi

By Friday Idachaba

A Kogi High Court sitting in Lokoja has sentenced a 23-year old man, Okwudili Ayogu, to 10 years imprisonment for raping the daughter of his master.

In his judgment delivered on Monday in Lokoja, Justice Nasir Ajanah, Chief Judge of Kogi, who presided over the matter, found the defendant guilty of the singular charge of rape.

Ajanah said that the case: HCL/04C/2019 was determined on the strength of its successful prosecution by Iye Idama, Deputy Director, Public Prosecution in the state Ministry of Justice on a singular charge of rape under Section 283 of the Penal Code.

He held that he found the defendant guilty of the offence, which was committed on Oct. 28, 2018 behind Mountain of Fire Church, Phase II, Lokoja, within the Kogi State judicial division.

According to the prosecutor, summary of the offence shows that on the Oct. 28, 2018, the victim took her bath on Sunday morning in preparation to go to church.

She said that when she came out of the…