Minister seeks stakeholders’ action on wetlands preservation

By Azubuike Okeh

Mrs Sharon Ikeazo, Minister of State for Environment, has called for stakeholders’ action on the preservation of Nigeria’s wetlands.

Ikeazo made the call on Monday in Bonny, Rivers State, during the celebration of the 2020 edition of the World Wetland Day.

Represented by Mr Tiamiyu Oladele, Director Forestry, the minister said that wetlands played host to plants and animals that relied on one another for sustenance within the ecosystem.

She said that companies, donor agencies and corporate individuals owed the country a duty to ensure the survival of Nigeria’s wetlands.

“They are the most valuable and productive ecosystems, they provide food, shelter and water for different species of plants and animals.

“They are like nature’s kidney; they act as the filters, they recycle nutrients and trap sediments. They can prevent the oceans from being polluted,’’ she said.

Also speaking at the…