MMIA Customs command intercepts $8m

By Chiazo Ogbolu

Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (Rtd) on Tuesday disclosed that the Custom Command at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport had intercepted 8.06 million U.S. dollars from the airport.

Ali, during a media briefing in Lagos, said that the dollars loaded in six big `bagco’ bags were packed in a coaster bus belonging to the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company and was intercepted at the airport tarmac.

He added that one suspect, the driver of the bus, Chimezie Okonkwo was arrested and taken into custody with the intercepted consignment.

According to him, his visit today is connected to one of the critical roles customs play as an agency that acts as the watchdog of national economic security.

“We all know that countries of the world prosper through international trade. The era of globalisation has brought about an explosion in the exchange of goods and services across our borders.

“Its complexities and time sensitiveness has led to…