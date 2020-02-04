Nigeria’s 17th Court of Appeal inaugurated in Delta

The President of the Appeal Court, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, on Monday, inaugurated the 17th Division of the Court in Asaba.

Bukalchuwa, at the ceremony, said the branch would help address the existing ”traffic and congestion” in the court as well as reduce the attending costs of accessing justice by litigants across the country.

She said the court, located on Mariam Babangida Way, in the Delta capital, met international standards.

She said the appellate court at inception in 1976, had only three judicial division: Lagos, Kaduna and Enugu .

She said: “In 1977, the number was increased to five with the establishment of Benin and Ibadan divisions; subsequently other divisions were added and the court had 16th division as at yesterday.

“Today, we are here to commission the 17th Division if the Court of Appeal in Asaba, Delta.

“The…