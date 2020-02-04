Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation funds scientists to develop malaria vaccine

By Sheila Offiong

Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, an NGO, says it is funding a group of scientists, researchers and advisers to develop an anti-malaria vaccine towards eradicating malaria in Africa.

The Chairman of the NGO, Prince Ned Nwoko, in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, explained that the vaccine is expected to boost immunity against malaria.

“There are different things we are working on, one of them is the research into the possibility of finding a vaccine, anti-malaria vaccine.

“This is where the strength of what we are doing lies, because my foundation is doing that anyway and we have a team of researchers and advisers put together already with a specific instruction, `discover a vaccine for malaria`.

“There are vaccines for many other ailments, from chickenpox to smallpox, polio, name them; so why not malaria?

“Everyone seems to have accepted that malaria is part of us, but it doesn’t have to be,…