World leaders mourn Kenya’s ex-president Moi

Many world leaders including African heads of state have commiserated with the Kenyan people following the death of its longest-serving President Daniel Moi, who passed on at a Nairobi Hospital.

Leaders across the world have sent their condolences to Kenya and the family of the late former president Moi who died on Tuesday morning.

Presidents from the East African region including Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni and Tanzania’s John Magufuli were among those who took to social media to eulogise Moi.

The late former president who died aged 95 has been undergoing treatment at the Nairobi Hospital since October.

Similarly, the U.S. embassy in Nairobi offered its condolences to Kenyans on the death of Moi.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the people of Kenya and to the family and friends of former President Daniel Arap Moi upon his passing.

“As a friend and partner of Kenya for over 55 years, the U.S. stands with Kenyans during this time of mourning,”…