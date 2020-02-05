52 injured, no fatalities after plane skids off runway in Istanbul

(dpa/NAN) At least 52 people were injured, but there were no fatalities, on Wednesday after a passenger plane skidded off a runway and caught fire during landing at an Istanbul airport.

Istanbul Governor, Ali Yerlikaya, said that the injured 52 people had been taken to the hospital and that evacuations were ongoing.

Broadcast footage showed the nose of the plane from Turkish budget airlines Pegasus completely smashed and rescue teams entering the front by navigating through mangled seats and dangling overhead luggage racks.

The tail of the plane had also split and parts of the fuselage were shattered.

Transport Minister Mehmet Turhan, said that there were 177 people on board, adding that the plane had a hard landing, but there were no deaths.

The plane was flying into Istanbul, which was hit by high winds and heavy rains, from Izmir, on Turkey’s Aegean coast.

Yerlikaya said the plane slid off the runway shortly after landing, and that the people…