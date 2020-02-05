Bulkachuwa inaugurates Court of Appeal division in Awka

By Chimezie Anaso

Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, President of Court of Appeal on Wednesday inaugurated the Awka Division of the court in Anambra.

Bulkachuwa said the inauguration was a demonstration of faith in that arm of the court and crucial in the development of the nation’s judicial system.

She however, said that though the number of divisions of the court had increased over the years, the budget for it had either been static or declining.

The Court of Appeal president said the poor funding of Court had hampered its ability to dispense with cases as the court of appellate arbitration.

She lauded the Anambra government for seeing to the successful completion of the project while assuring that people who came to the court would go back satisfied that justice had not been done but be manifestly seen to have been done.

“The opening of this court is a milestone in this country for the Court of Appeal in particular and the Judiciary in general, it is…