Cancer: NHIS to establish National Catastrophe Funds to reduce treatment cost

By Justina Auta

The Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Mohammed Sambo says plans are underway to establish a National Catastrophe Fund to expand benefit packages for cancer patients.

Sambo, made this known at an event to mark the World Cancer Day celebration organised by an NGO, Medicaid Cancer Foundation in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the agency was trying to expand innovative finances through the establishment of the National Catastrophe Funds, which would contribute immensely to the treatment of cancer.

“We have looked at benefit package in NHIS, we have provision for some level of drugs we have for…