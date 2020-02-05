Coronavirus: WHO supports FG’s effort to scale up preparedness

By Cecilia Ologunagba

Dr Clement Peter, Officer-in-Charge of World Health Organisation (WHO) in Nigeria, says the agency is supporting Federal Government’s effort at scaling up preparations in handling coronavirus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the virus, which originated in China (Wuhan), has been reported in 20 countries recording 500 deaths in China alone.

Peter told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that the agency had been working with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to provide reagents for testing the virus.

“I am happy to say that WHO is working with NCDC. But globally, we need to move to countries to provide reagents. What we called primers is because test can be done anywhere in Nigeria.

“These primers are very important, other partners are also bringing some reagents into the country. If we have suspected case, we can confirm through primers.

“But how do you rule…