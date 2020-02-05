Finance Act: Tax expert charges FG, states on public sensitisation

Mr Tion Williams, a taxation expert, has called for sensitisation of citizens to the recently enacted Finance Bill signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Williams, a Managing Partner of T.A Williams firms, made the appeal at a One Day Workshop on the Nigeria Finance Bill ‘Tax Implications’ in Abuja on Wednesday.

The workshop which was aimed at sensitisation of companies, had top rated companies in the FCT as well as tax controllers from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the FCT Inland Revenue Service in attendance.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Buhari signed the 2019 Finance Bill into law in January.