Insecurity: Community Policing will curb crime -IGP

By Sheila Offiong

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday reiterated that Community Policing would go a long way in curbing crime in the country.

The IG appeared before the Senate to brief lawmakers on addressing insecurity in the country.

The IGP told newsmen, after a closed door session with the Senate in Abuja, that he had briefed the lawmakers on modalities of Community Policing and how it could curb crime.

“Met today and briefed them on the concept of Community Policing; if you can remember, last year, we sensitised the whole country on the need to adopt Community Policing in the country.

“The concept is to give policing back to the community, let the community take the initiative in identifying the problems that are there, that can lead to the committing of a crime and then we work with the community to solve the crime.

“We believe that everybody comes from a community and in a community you know who and who…