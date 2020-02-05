Kebbi first lady calls for political will to fight cancer

By Ummul Idris

Dr Zainab Bagudu, the Kebbi State First Lady, has called for political will to fight the scourge of cancer in the country.

Bagudu said this at a public lecture to commemorate the 2020 national cancer day in Abuja

The theme for this year’s event is “Roadmap to ending preventable cancer deaths in Nigeria’’.

She said that there was need for political will for the treatment to reach the people at the grassroots to help put to an end to cancer.

She said that the country lacked the political will to fight cancer, adding that there was need to make commitment and intervention to end the dreaded disease.

“We have a cancer control measure but the political will is what we lack as a country as our population is one of the reason we have this disease,” she said.

According to her, we need to start implementing plans because this has been a source of concern for those working at public places.

Dr Francis Faduyile, the…