Nigeria to stop fish importation by 2022 – FG

By Cecilia Ijuo

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, says following Federal Government’s effort to encourage local production, Nigeria may stop fish importation in 2020.

The minister made this known while receiving a delegation from the National Fish Association of Nigeria (NFAN) led by its National President, Dr Gabriel Ogunsanya in Abuja.

Nanono said time had come for Nigeria to look inward to tap into the huge potential in fisheries and aquaculture for local consumption and export.

He noted that measures were already been put in place by government to actualise the plan.

According to him, this is an area that we can join hands to promote fish production. We have to seriously reduce importation of fish into the country.

“Last year, we issued about one million licenses. This year, I virtually cut it into half.

“I hope next year we will further cut it so that in the next two years we may rely…