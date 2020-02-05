Philanthropist Ned Nwoko to fund 5 varsities for malaria vaccine dev’t

By Emmanuel Afonne

A philanthropist, Prince Ned Nwoko, says he will fund researchers in five universities in the country in a bid to develop vaccine for eradicating malaria in Africa.

Nwoko, who said this in Abuja in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the funding would come through his foundation.

He said the search for malaria vaccine would complement the proposed fumigation of African countries for a mosquito free continent.

“There are different things we are working on and one of them is the research into finding a vaccine for malaria.

“This is where the strength of what my foundation is doing lies. We have a team of doctors and we have the advisers put together already.

“We are going to fund scientists, researchers in five universities with a specific instruction – discover vaccine for malaria; that is the long term solution. When there is vaccine that is working, that is the end of malaria.

“There are vaccines for other…