WHO says coronavirus outbreak not a pandemic

By Cecilia Ologunagba

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the coronavirus outbreak is not yet a pandemic but a global public health emergency

Coronavirus has claimed 425 lives, with more than 20,000 reported cases in China and 158 cases outside that country.

WHO, which stated this at a press conference in Geneva, said the agency was hopeful that that the virus would be contained.

The UN agency acknowledged that it was challenging to contain the virus because of global mass movement.

It explained that the virus was currently considered to be an epidemic with multiple locations.

“We are not in a pandemic,” Dr Sylvie Briand, Director of the World Health Organisation’s Infectious Hazards Management Department, said.

“We will try to extinguish the transmission in each of these,” she said, adding that the agency believes this “can be done with containment measures currently in place.”

“Current control measures in…