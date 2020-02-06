Association advocates proper eye care treatment to prevent blindness

By Franca Ofili

Dr Ozy Okonokhua, President of Nigerian Optometric Association has appealed to the Federal Government to give prority attention to the high prevalence rate of eye health care problems in the country.

Okonokhua made the call in Abuja on Wednesday during the commissioning of Free Community Eye Health Care programme called ‘Save Sight Project” at the internally displaced persons (IDP) IDP camp in New Kuchingora.

He said that the current National Blindness and Low Vision Survey showed that the highest prevalence of blindness occurred at the northern part of the country.

Okonokhua called on the government to take the leadership role and create enabling environment for eye care providers to help care for people with eye problems.

He expressed concerns that most IDPs camps had no clinic to address health issues saying that the camps challenges were under reported.

Okonokhua called on the…