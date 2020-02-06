Cancer: Foundation launches assistance programme to reduce cost of treatment

By Justina Auta

Medicaid Cancer Foundation, an NGO, launched a Patient Assistance Programme in Abuja to reduce the cost of medication for cancer patients in the country.

Dr Zainab Bagudu, the Founder of the NGO and wife of the Kebbi Governor, launched the programme at an event in Abuja

to mark the 2020 World Cancer Day, celebrated annually on Feb. 4 to raise awareness on the deadly scourge and to

suggest best treatment options and precautions.

The 2020 celebration has “I Am and I Will” as its theme.

Bagudu, therefore, said that the launch of the programme was part of efforts to redefine cancer care in the country.

She added that the move was also aimed at…