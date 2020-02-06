Economy: Stakeholders calls for digitisation of agricultural sector

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

Stakeholders at the Global Trade Review (GRT) 2020 have stressed the need for effective digitisation of Nigeria’s agricultural sector to revitalise economic growth and development.

They stated this at the GRT West Africa 2020 conference with the themed: “Driving Economic Growth with Trade in Lagos.”

Mr Ikenna Egbukole, Head, Structured Trade Commodity Finance, First Bank of Nigeria, said that digitalisation of the sector was important to improve produce yields in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

Speaking on the topic: “Digitising Trade: A root and branch opportunity to revitalise economic growth”, Egbukole said that Nigerians should use Fintech to develop the agricultural sector and the value chain.

“The benefit of information technology cannot be overruled looking at what has happened in the financial system.

“With the use of digitalisation, rural farmers will have…