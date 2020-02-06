Good governance: Africa looking up to Nigeria for leadership – Sen. Ali

By Edith Ike-Eboh

African countries are looking up to Nigeria to provide leadership for good governance in line with the core principles of the African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

Sen. Abba Ali, Chairman, National Governing Council (NGC), APRM Nigeria, made this known at the meeting of the National Governing Council of APRM in Addis-Ababa, Ethiopia, on Thursday.

He gave a progress report on the implementation of Nigeria’s 2nd Peer Review Process.

A copy of his speech was e-mailed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The chairman of NGC APRM Nigeria informed the meeting that the conduct of the second review process had commenced in Nigeria with the necessary structures in place for effective implementation.

According to him, the Nigerian government under President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria has already constituted and inaugurated a 15-member NGC of APRM Nigeria in line with the APRM…