ICPC recovers N77.04b in 2019 -official

By Philomina Attah

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on Thursday said that it recovered N77.04 billion worth of stolen assets in 2019.

Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, spokesperson for the commission disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the activities and achievements of the commission in the year under review.

Okoduwa said that the total recovery, both in cash and fixed assets, was made through operations, interim and final forfeitures.

She gave the breakdown of the figure as N32.038 billion worth of land, buildings and vehicles; N767 million from project tracking, and N41.98 billion from frivolous personnel expenditure of Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

She said that a total of N1.097 billion was recovered from completed projects on return of contractors to site, while N1.16 billion was in the Single Treasury Account.

Okoduwa also said that ICPC received a total of 1,934 petitions out of which 580 were…