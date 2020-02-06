Nigeria ready for second peer review process of APRM

By Edith Ike-Eboh

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) National Secretariat, Princes Gloria Akobundu, has expressed Nigeria’s readiness for the second round of APRM.

Akobundu made this known in her speech delivered in Addis Ababa, on Thursday, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

She noted that the country had put in place all necessary structures for the effective implementation of a second peer review process of the APRM.

Speaking on the implementation of APRM process in Nigeria at the 30th meeting of the Committee of APRM Focal points, she called for effective collaboration with APRM Nigeria National Secretariat to actualise the objectives of APRM.

The CEO of APRM Nigeria told the meeting that the review process in Nigeria was being effectively implemented through the support of President Muhammadu Buhari.

She listed national achievements in the…