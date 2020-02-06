Northern Govs’ wives launch cancer prevention campaign in Borno

By Hamza Suleiman

The Northern Governors Wives Forum (NGWF) has launched cancer prevention awareness campaign in Borno for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) to raise awareness on its menace.

The wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainab Bagudu, said this at the campaign ceremony at Mohammed Goni IDPs camp in Maiduguri.

Bagudu, who is also the Secretary of the forum, explained that the campaign was part of the forum’s initiative to create awareness of cancer to the IDPs and to help them manage.

NAN reports that Feb. 4 was celebrated as World Cancer Day for 2020.

She said that the whole week is going to be dedicated to raising awereness of cancer not only IDPs but also other people.

“We all know that cancer is a very dreaded desease that needs priority attention.

“It is important that we plan against getting the cancer disease by living a very healthy life. To avoid those things that are triggering cancer…