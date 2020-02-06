NSE: Trading reverses down trend, Index up 0.17%

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed trading on Thursday on a positive note, halting eight trading sessions of bearish trend.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this followed buying sentiments in the banking, insurance and oil & gas sectors.

Specifically, the All-Share Index (ASI) improved by 46.65 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 28,140.41 against 28,093.76 achieved on Wednesday.

In the same vein, the market capitalisation inched N27 billion or 0.19 per cent to close at N14.497 trillion in contrast with N14.470 trillion on Wednesday.

The variation in percentage posted by ASI and market capitalisation was due to the listing of additional 2.26 billion ordinary shares of Abbey Mortgage Bank, offered by way of placement.

The upturn was largely boosted by capital appreciation recorded in the shares of mid and large capitalised stocks, namely: Guaranty Trust Bank, Zenith Bank, Access Bank, UACN and Ecobank…