Reps direct NASC to present budgets from 2014 to 2019

By Temitope Ponle

The House of Representatives Committee on Finance has directed the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) to present its approved budgets from 2014 to 2019.

Chairman of the committee, Rep. Abiodun Faleke said this in a meeting with the leadership of the council led by the Acting Director-General, Mr Agboola Adebayo on Thursday.

Faleke said the directive was to enable the committee investigate the council’s dwindling remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CAF).

This followed Adebayo’s presentation of the council’s yearly remittances of 100 per cent to the CAF from 2014 to 2019.

The chairman said that higher remittances were made in 2014 but dropped in the following years.

The NASC was also unable to state the banks used by the council.

“We need your approved budgets for 2014 to date; utilisation of budget; your auditor’s report from 2014 to date; your bank statements, even your TSA statements; all the contracts awarded upon which these…