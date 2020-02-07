CIFIPN boss begs Buhari to sign Forensic Bill

By Emmanuel Afonne

Mrs Victoria Enape, a forensic expert, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to sign into law the Forensic Bill passed by both chambers of the National Assembly.

Enape, the Pro tem President, Chartered Institute of Forensic and Investigative Professionals of Nigeria (CIFIPN), made the plea in Abuja at a two-day training/induction organised for new members of the institute.

She said that the new dimension of fraud and cybercrime in the country had become worrisome.

The CIFIPN boss said that urgent intervention of Mr President was needed for the bill to become a law to enable its local investigators to swing into action.

“The emergence of forensic and investigative Profession on the global scene was based on the realisation that fraudsters had gone sophisticated.

“Fraudsters had in some instances taken advantage of the 21st century digital revolution to perpetrate fraud…