Egypt re-awakening African togetherness – News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

News Analysis of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)

On assumption of the chairmanship of the African Union in February 2019, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi realized the significant African roots of his country both economically and politically.

President Sisi has relied on the strong ties and the valuable credibility developed between the two sides during the 1950’s and 1960’s.

It was thus more of the nature of things that Sisi started his first trip as president of Egypt to Equatorial Guinea where the 23rd summit of the African League was held in 2014.

At the time, Africa readmitted Egypt and thus the summit was the beginning of a real and active come back of Egypt to its African brothers.

For the past six years, President Sisi has always been in touch with the African leaders, visited and received a good number of them and raised the issues of interest to the continent in so many international fora.

It was obvious that the…