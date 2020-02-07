FCT needs structure upgrade to promote entertainment, artistes -Tdot

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

An Abuja based Musician, Tunde Akinsanmi (Tdot), has called for upgrade of entertainment infrastructure in the FCT to boost entertainment in the city and also support growth of local artistes.

Tdot, a former member of the defunct Styl-Plus, an Abuja based R&B group, made the call in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday.

He said that the Abuja entertainment scene was not as vibrant as that of Lagos because of the dearth of structures to support entertainment.

“If you check it, the only things booming in Abuja are trade, real estate and politics.

“Lagos is the commercial hub of Nigeria, that is why many of the blue chip companies are well established there. It is like comparing New York to Washington DC or Johannesburg to Pretoria.

“However, Abuja is no longer as dull as people outside believe.

“Every weekend we have entertainment events happening here, the…