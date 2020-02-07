Genital mutilation: Activist calls for effective implementation of laws

By Oluwafunke Ishola

A Child Health Activist, Mrs Lola Alonge, has called on the three tiers of government to ensure effective implementation of laws that would eradicate Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria.

Alonge made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in commemoration of the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM on Thursday in Lagos.

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation is a United Nations-sponsored annual awareness day that takes place on Feb. 6 as part of the UN’s efforts to eradicate female genital mutilation.

It was first introduced in 2003.

The theme for 2020 celebration was: “Unleashing Youth Power: One Decade of Accelerating Actions for Zero Female Genital Mutilation by 2030”, recognising the power and influence of youths in ending the harmful practice.

Female Genital Mutilation comprises all procedures that involved altering or injuring the female…