GOC urges all segments to join in insurgency fight

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Khalifa Ibrahim, says winning the war against insurgency in the North East requires the cooperation of all segments of the society.

Ibrahim stated this during a media tour of the North East by Defence correspondents on Thursday.

He said that the issue of Boko Haram was not caused by the Army or the military and to resolve it will be an all encompassing approach.

“A whole of society approach encompassing the Army, Police, CSO and indeed all segment of the Nigerian society.

“That is the way you go about solving a problem but I know we are part of the solution and indeed we are a key segment of the solution.

“We shall continue to work very hard, the officers I have under me are all motivated, we are well supported by the Chief of Army Staff and the Federal Government,” he said.

Ibrahim also disclosed that most of the reports of attacks…