Minister harps on professional training for Nigerian coaches

By Muhyideen Jimoh

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has called for proper and regular training for Nigerian coaches in order to fast track sports development in the country.

The minister made the call on Friday at the closing ceremony of the LMC/LaLiga Partnership training for Nigerian youth coaches at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

He stressed the need for professional and scientific coaching, especially from the youth level, for Nigeria to improve on its sports development in line with international best practice.

“It is a fact that at the very heart of sports development are the coaches.

“When you talk about the technical depth of our teams and players it rests with the coaches and it starts from the grassroots,” he said.

Dare commended organisers of the programme for the vision while calling for it to be extended to more coaches and other sports.

He also used the occasion to highlight the…