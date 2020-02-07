Nigeria set to issue third Green Bond worth N25bn for environmental projects-Minister

By Chinyere Joel Nwokeoma

The Federal Government is set to issue third tranche of Green Bond programme worth N25 billion to fund environmental projects.

Dr Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, Minister of Environment, stated this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) in Lagos.

This follows the country’s successful debut green bond issuance of N10.69 billion in December 2017 by which Nigeria became the first African country to issue a green bond and N15 billion Series II Green Bond in 2019.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a green bond is a bond specifically earmarked to be used for climate and environmental projects.

NAN further reports that these bonds are typically asset-linked and backed by the issuer’s balance sheet, and are also referred to as climate bonds.

“The first tranche of the green bond was about N10 billion, the second N15 billion and the third, we are looking at N25 billion.

“We want to…