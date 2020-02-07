NYCN commends INEC for deregistering 74 political parties

By Stanley Nwanosike

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has described the deregistration of 74 political parties by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a good omen.

Mr Bestman Okereafor, NYCN’s National Public Relations Officer, said this in a statement made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday.

He said that INEC’s current position on the state of some political parties was a good step, especially in preparation for the 2023 general elections.

“NYCN’s attention has been drawn to INEC’s decision to deregister 74 political parties and bringing the number down to 18.

“We consider this as a giant stride and a step in the right direction, it shows that the electoral commission is poised to do it well,” he said.

Okereafor congratulated the 18 political parties that survived INEC’s scrutiny, urging them to play their roles in the nation’s polity.

He said it was…