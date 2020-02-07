Passenger plane comes under Syrian fire, makes emergency landing

(Reuters/NAN) Russia said on Friday that a passenger plane carrying 172 passengers from Tehran to Damascus made an emergency landing at the Russian-controlled Hmeimim Air Base in Syria after coming under fire from Syrian air defences.

Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, that the Syrian forces were responding to Israeli strikes on targets in Syria, quoted by Interfax and other Russian agencies.

The incident took place a month after a Ukraine International Airlines passenger plane crashed shortly after take-off from Tehran, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran later said its forces had shot it down unintentionally due to human error.

The Syrian defense ministry on Thursday said it had intercepted Israeli missiles over Damascus that was fired at military targets in southern Syria. Israel has declined to comment.

The Airbus A320 (AIR.PA) had been coming into land at Damascus International Airport when it was forced to divert to the…