Pesticides cause low sperm count in male – Don warns

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Prof. Suleiman Ambali of the Department of Veterinary Pharmacology and Toxicology, University of Ilorin, has warned that continuous exposure of humans to pesticides is causing decline in male sperm count.

Ambali disclosed this on Thursday night in his paper presentation at the 192nd Inaugural Lecture of the University (UNILORIN), entitled: “Preventing pesticides from poisoning away our health and future – the oxidative approach”.

The don, who teaches in the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the university, warned that there were evidence which suggest human species was approaching a fertility crisis based on trends in male reproductive health.

He said based on the troubling data from laboratory, clinical epidemiology studies, it was obvious that the world would witness fertility crisis.

Corroborating his reports, he explained that some Danish scientists’ research has also indicated that sperm counts of men have declined by about…