Supreme Court upholds Nyame’s conviction, sets aside all fines

By Ebere Agozie

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld the 12-year jail term imposed on former Taraba governor Jolly Nyame over N1.6bn corruption charge.

The apex court, however, set aside all fines imposed on the former governor by the appellate court.

Delivering Judgment, Justice Amina Augie held that the Court of Appeal’s decision to uphold the conviction of Nyame was apt based on available evidence.

NAN reports that Justice Adebukola Banjoko of the FCT High Court had on May 30, 2018, convicted Nyame on a total of 27 out of the 41-count corruption charge instituted against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The trial court had convicted the appellant to a 14- year jail term for offences bordering on criminal breach of trust, criminal misappropriation, and receiving gratification while serving as governor between 1999 and 2007.

Dissatisfied with the decision of the trial court, the Appellant…