Troops in hot chase of remnant of B/Haram terrorists – Army

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Nigerian Army says its troops of ‘Operation Lafiya Dole’ have heightened the tempo of chase of remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists in the Northeast region.

The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, in a statement in Abuja, said that many of the terrorists were on the run.

Iliyasu disclosed that the troops had in recent times, dealt deadly blows on the terrorist elements, who laid ambush along Jakana – Mainok Road.

He added that several insurgents were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds leading to capturing of two gun trucks and different calibre of weapons.

According to him, troops of 121 Task Force Battalion deployed at Pulka in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno, had on Jan. 27 launched a successful ambush against the terrorists mounted on motorcycles at Sabon Garin Kirawa.

He added that the encounter led to the killing of two…