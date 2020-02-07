Why I can’t interfere in Ganduje, Emir of Kano dispute – Buhari

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari says the Nigerian Constitution barred him from interfering in the dispute between Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Emir of Ningi, Alhaji Yunusa Danyaya, had on Thursday pleaded with Buhari to save the traditional institution in the North from being destroyed by urgently intervening in the conflict between Sanusi and Ganduje.

The royal father, who made the appeal in a chat with newsmen at his palace in Ningi, said: “I am begging the President as a father to all to please in the name of Allah to intervene in the problem happening in Kano and settle this dispute between the Emir and the Governor.

“I have high hopes that Buhari will not allow the traditional institution to be humiliated and bastardised,” he added.

Buhari, however, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu,…